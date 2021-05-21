Google, the global tech giant is rumoured to launch its Pixel 6 Series this year. Google Pixel 6 Series will comprise Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Ahead of its launch, new renders and specifications of the Pixel 6 Series have been spotted online. Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had revealed some renders of the Pixel 6 device and now OnLeaks in partnership with Digit has shared the CAD-based renders of the Pixel 6 Pro handset. Google Pixel 6 Smartphone Likely to Come With Under Display Selfie Camera: Report.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Digit)

As per the leaked images, Pixel 6 Pro can be seen with the same camera module that was seen in the FPT leak. The handset will get a dual-tone rear panel with an Orange colour on the top and a Google logo in the middle.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Digit)

In terms of specifications, Pixel 6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with an underneath embedded fingerprint sensor. The rear camera might include a main wide-angle shooter, a periscope telephoto shooter and an unidentified sensor. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Google's processor.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Digit)

Coming to Pixel 6, 91 Mobiles has shared its several specifications which include a 6.4-inch flat punch-hole display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, same back panel, dual rear cameras as that of Google Pixel 6 Pro phone. The device could run on the Android 12 operating system and feature a USB Type-C port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).