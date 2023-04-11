New Delhi, April 11 : The Google Pixel 7a is all set for its official reveal, but ahead of any confirmations from Google, much is not left to the imaginations about its details, if all the leaked reports are to be believed.

As per the reports and innumerable speculations, the new upcoming Pixel 7a is set to be one of the greatest Android smartphones of 2023, that too with comparatively affordable pricing. So let’s take a brief look at all that we know so far. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flagship Smartphone Globally Launched With Punchy Specs; From Price to Features, Here’s All You Need To Know.

Google Pixel 7a – Expected Design, Colour Options & Specs Details:

As per the rumour mills and all the renders so far, the upcoming Google Pixel 7a is going to retain most of the design elements of the currently available Pixel 6a from last year. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: From Prices To Specifications and Offers, Know Everything Here.

The Pixel 7a is supposed to get a handful of hardware improvements alongside software updates obviously and maybe a set of improved cameras as well. Now, we are expecting a beautiful light blue colour option as well, as per the leaked renders, which will definitely break the monotony of a black and white colour options, which are going to be offered as well like last year.

Going by the renders, all the three colour options of pixel 7a look sleek, premium and stylish, but the new light blue colour option addition looks the most alluring and is set to be the favourite of the prospective buyers. The new blue colour choice also somehow makes the device look more premium as well. However, we still don’t know for sure if the beautiful blue is actually making its way on the Pixel 7a or not, as it's a render leak.

When specifications are concerned, the Pixel 7a is tipped to be getting powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and most probably better build quality as well. Going by the speculations, camera improvements are expected as well, with a Sony IMX787 primary sensor. The new upcoming Google handset is also expected to get wireless charging capabilities. The Pixel 7a is going to be a mid-range phone and its official reveal is likely to be imminent.

