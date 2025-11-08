Elon Musk's X has just launched a new official account called "Bangers", which features a premium gold-verified design. The X Bangers account states, "Certified Bangers only." The new "Bangers" will showcase the platform's most engaging content. Nikita Bier, Product Head at X, posted, "See any good @bangers lately?" The account was created in October 2025 and has gained massive followers without a single post. This initiative supports X's efforts under Elon Musk's leadership to enhance content discovery and creator visibility, according to the platform. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Allegedly Asks 12-Year-Old Boy for ‘Nude’ Photos in Tesla Car.

X Launches "Bangers" Official Account on Platform

BREAKING: X has launched a new official account called @Bangers! Certified Bangers only! pic.twitter.com/EvrvU6boka — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 8, 2025

Elon Musk's X Introduces "Bangers"

𝕏 just launched a new account for certified bangers. Follow @Bangers. pic.twitter.com/wZmbSzMjEK — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 8, 2025

Bangers Account Now Live, Available on X

See any good @bangers lately? — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) November 8, 2025

1111

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nima Owji X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)