Mumbai, January 25: Google Play Store is a digital marketplace for accessing millions of applications that boost productivity. Android users can download various apps from categories including photography, education, finance, food, medical, lifestyle, business, news and magazines, shopping, and various others. Google Play also allows users to find books, films, and other types of digital products besides mobile applications.

Android users have a library of more than 2 million apps and games on Playstore from various sub-categories. Every week, the digital marketplace adjusts the list of top free applications based on their downloads. Last week, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zepto, Meesho, and PhonePe were among the most downloaded apps in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. This week, several new mobile applications have gained the top spot. Check out the list below.

JioSphere: Web Browser

After the launch of JioCoin by Reliance Industries in partnership with Polygon Labs, various Jio users have downloaded the JioSphere web browser applications on their mobile devices. JioSphere web browser is from Jio Platforms Limited, which allows users to browse the internet and find relevant things. It also comes with VPN (Virtual Private Network) support for browsing with anonymity. It is rated 4.0 star on Google Play and has a total of 1 crore downloads with 72,300 reviews. It has gained the top spot in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is the second most downloaded free application on the Google Playstore. This app is from Star India Private Limited and has over 50 crore downloads, 1.21 reviews, and a 4.0 star rating on the Playstore. On Disney+ Hotstar, subscribers have access to unlimited 1,00,000 hours of TV shows and movies from India and the world.

WhatsApp Messenger

Meta-owned WhatsApp Messenger is a free application that allows users to share multimedia files, chat, and make video calls. The app is available in 180 countries and used by 2 billion people. It has become the third most downloaded application, with over 500 crore downloads, a 4.2-star rating, and 20.3 crore reviews.

Instagram

Last week, Instagram was the most downloaded app in the top free section of the Google Play list. Meta-owned Instagram allows users to share photos and videos along with its most popular feature, 'reels,' which lets people create funny and viral videos. Over 500 crore people downloaded this app from Google Play, with 16.3 crore reviews and a 4.3-star rating.

Zepto:10-Min Grocery Delivery*

Zepto is a quick commerce application that Zepto Marketplace Private Limited provides. Over five crore users downloaded this application with 18.7 lakh reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The platform claims to deliver groceries within 10 minutes from leading brands at users' doorsteps. Zepto also provides products at lower prices and within a short time.

