Cupertino, February 8: Apple is set to introduce its new iOS 18.4 update soon with a wide range of updates for iPhone users. However, before the iOS 18.4 stable update is launched, the tech giant may roll out the first beta version to the developers, offering new improvements. The upcoming iOS 18.4 beta version is expected to be announced in the middle of the next week or early. The next iPhone update may include various upgrades to the apps and functions of the operating system.

Apple is also set to introduce its iPhone SE 4 smartphone next week, which could mean iOS 18.4 beta is coming together. The company launched its iOS 16.4 update around February 16, and iOS 17.4 was released on January 25. Therefore, the next iOS update may be launched likely next week this month. Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23 One UI 7 Update: Samsung Expected To Delay Android 15 Update Launch Till March Amid Beta Version Error, Say Reports.

iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update New Features, Expectations

The upcoming iOS 18.4 first beta update will likely offer major Siri iPhone upgrades with Apple Intelligence support. Apple Siri may get capabilities like on-screen awareness, personalised understanding, and app control abilities. Besides, Apple's assistant is expected to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) to add "Priority Notifications." With this, iPhone users may get automatic highlights on specific notifications.

iOS 18.4's first beta is also expected to add more languages, expanding Apple Intelligence's capabilities. These may include Japanese, Korean, German, French, Vietnamese, Spanish, Italian, and Chinese. According to reports, Apple may also introduce new emojis for iPhone owners, such as fingerprint, root vegetables, shovels, splatter, faces with bags under the eyes, harp, and leafless trees. iQOO 12 Updates Extension Announced Before iQOO Neo 10R Launch, Know What It Offers to Owners of iQOO’s Flagship Smartphone.

The iOS 18.4 beta update is expected to bring Apple Intelligence features beyond Siri updates. Apple may target beta launch testing until April 2025 and then roll out the final update.

