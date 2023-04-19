New Delhi, April 19: ChatGPT’s humongous influence is proving to be highly disruptive for tech majors, and Google seems to be facing the greatest brunt. Apparently, South Korean tech and electronics major Samsung, is considering to dump Google as the default search engine for its devices and replace it with Microsoft’s Bing, and this has resulted in a huge upheaval for Google.

Alphabet Inc. has witnessed sharply plummeting stock prices in a single day, post the reports of Samsung’s consideration of Bing to replace Google, which can be a massive decision. Let’s dig deeper into the details. TruthGPT: Elon Musk Working on 'Maximum Truth-Seeking' AI Chatbot as ChatGPT Alternative.

Samsung To Ditch Google For Bing?

The reports that Samsung Electronics Co. is actually pondering over the fact of changing the default search engine for its devices, has come has a shock to Google. As per the reports, all Samsung devices offer Google as the default search engine, owing to the contract agreement between the tech giants. Currently, the companies are in the process of negotiation for the renewal of the contract. Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a Prices Leak Before Official Launch in May 2023; Here's Everything To Know.

Nevertheless, if the negotiation doesn’t go smoothly, Samsung may ditch Alphabet Inc’s Google search engine in favour of Microsoft’s Bing, which has shot to fame with the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT that is raging all around the globe.

If things don’t fall into place, Google will be facing the worst brunt, as it will then lose a major ally for its search engine. On the other hand, Microsoft will be basking more in the incredible popularity of ChatGPT.

As per the reports, Alphabet’s market shares dropped by 4%, which is the largest decline that the company has faced in two months, while Microsoft saw a rise of 1.7%.

Where's Google's Answer To ChatGPT?

Google’s search engine has always enjoyed major market dominance, which is recently being threatened by Microsoft Bing search engine, post its recent integration of ChatGPT tech from OpenAI. The AI empowered Bing has suddenly shot into fame and its popularity is on the rise.

On the other hand, Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard couldn’t really crack it and after the disappointment, the tech giant has been working relentlessly to present a powerful AI chatbot to win back the audience. As per latest reports, about 160 engineers are working on Google’s current AI project, which the company has revealed will be soon introduced.

Samsung's Importance For Google:

Meanwhile, Samsung’s contract with Google is of major importance for the later. Samsung has shipped more 261 million Google’s Android installed devices in 2022. The South Korean tech giant is in good terms with both Google and Microsoft with its devices offering preloaded apps from both companies. Hence, it can essentially tip its favour in any direction.

It remains to be seen, if the negotiations between Samsung and Google goes smoothly or not. Representatives from both Google and Samsung have declined from commenting on the current negotiations.

