New Delhi, April 18 : The much talked about Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are thought to be getting announced at the tech giant’s annual developer conference that is a few weeks away from now. These two devices’ prices have been leaked online prior to their official launch announcements.

While the Pixel Fold is the company’s first ever foldable phone and obviously a highly speculated device, the Pixel 7a is a mid-ranged phone that is supposed to pack in very capable specs and features. Let’s check the leaked and expected details. Vivo X90 Pro Flagship Smartphone India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Here’s All You Need To Know.

Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a – Price & Availability Leaked Details:

The Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are both said to be unveiled together at the company's annual developer conference, which is on May 10. It is being said that even though they will be unveiled side by side, they would not be hitting the market at the same time. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India With Huge Battery, Punchy Cameras and Affordable Tag; Here’s All the Details.

As per the leaked details, the Pixel 7a will be available in four colours – Snow, Charcoal, Coral and Sea. However, the Coral shade will be available exclusively at Google Stores only.

It is said that the new Google Pixel 7a will go on immediately after its unveiling, so on or just after May 10. available immediately, Considering the previous Pixel 6a’s pricing, the upcoming Pixel 7a is said to be getting tagged at $499 approximately.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel Fold is going to be a flagship model, and it’s pre-launch orders are likely to begin on May 10, while it’s tipped to be going on sale on June 27. The new foldable phone from Google is said to come tagged at $1,799.

The leaked price of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a is $50 more than the ongoing Pixel 6a, which is said to remain on sale in the market after its successor’s launch even after its successor hits the streets. Presumably this means it might see a slight price drop too starting on May 10, but that's just speculation at this point.

The upcoming Pixel 7a is speculated to arrive with a new 64 MP primary camera teamed with a 13 MP ultrawide sensor, the Tensor G2 SoC, a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and wireless charging support.

