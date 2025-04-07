New Delhi, April 7: Tech giant Google on Monday announced that it is all set to empower 20 Indian startups through the second edition of its ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: Apps’ programme. The initiative, supported by Google Play, is designed to help app-based startups in India make the most of artificial intelligence (AI) and scale their products effectively.

The programme is being run in collaboration with the MeitY Startup Hub, whose support, Google said, has played a key role in extending the reach and impact of the initiative. In a statement, Google said India’s startup and developer ecosystem is a ‘hotbed of innovation’ and the company is proud to support its growth. US Tariffs: India’s Telecom and Agriculture Sectors Among Worst Hit by US President Donald Trump’s Tariffs, Says Report.

With the accelerator, the US-based tech major aims to equip emerging app startups with cutting-edge AI tools, expert guidance, and mentorship from its top engineers and researchers. The programme will run for three months and is open to Indian startups that are already using AI or are looking to integrate AI into their apps. "To be eligible, startups must have a published app on the Play Store, be incorporated in India, and be funded between Seed and Series-A stage," said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator India.

The second cohort will focus heavily on AI, recognising its growing importance in the future of app development. Through personalised mentorship and collaboration with Google experts, these startups will receive support to improve their AI capabilities, enhance user experience, strengthen security, and accelerate user growth. Google highlighted that the first cohort of 20 startups saw major progress in technology, design, and engagement, thanks to hands-on mentorship and access to Google’s resources. China Stock Market Suffers Worst Crash Since 2008 Amid Tariff War With US, Hang Seng Drops 12%, CSI 300 Falls 9% After Trump’s Imposes 34% Tariff on Chinese Imports.

The upcoming cohort will also benefit from similar support, including custom reports to help them perform better on Google Play. Applications are open until May 15 and the programme will begin in July with a week-long bootcamp. During the application period, interested startups can also attend weekly virtual open forums every Thursday to learn more and ask questions, according to the company.

