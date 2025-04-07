China's stock market has suffered the worst single-day crash since 2008 due to the Donald Trump import tariffs. The United States had imposed a 34% tariff on Chinese goods imports, and China retaliated with a 34% tariff on all US goods, starting from April 10, 2025. Donald Trump reacted to China's decision and said, "they cannot to do it." Following this, China's stock market took a huge hit, causing the stock market to nosedive sharply amid tariff wars. The Hang Seng Index showed a 12% decline, and the Shanghai Composite Index saw an 8% decline. China's CSI 300 dropped 9% , according to a report by Bloomberg. India Ready To Negotiate With US Over Donald Trump’s 26% Import Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns, Not Planning for Retaliatory Tariffs.

China's Stock Market Took Massive Hit Due to Trump Tariffs

