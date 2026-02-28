Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes.

TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Match Preview

Al-Nassr enter the match in excellent form, having recently secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Al Najma. They currently sit at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings with 58 points, having recorded 19 wins this season.

Spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Riyadh-based club knows that claiming three points on the road is essential to maintaining their narrow advantage over their closest championship rivals. The team is expected to field a strong starting XI, capitalising on their recent goal-scoring momentum. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

In contrast, Al-Fayha are positioned 11th in the league with 27 points from their 23 matches. The hosts have experienced a largely inconsistent campaign but demonstrated resilience in a recent 1-1 draw against Neom.

Playing in front of their home supporters, Al-Fayha are likely to adopt a disciplined, compact defensive setup. Their primary objective will be to absorb early pressure and attempt to frustrate Al-Nassr's potent attacking line-up on the counter-attack.