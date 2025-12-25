Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Mumbai, December 25: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated video games of the decade, is at the center of intense pricing speculation, with rumours circulating about a potential USD 100 launch price. However, a former Rockstar Games developer who worked on GTA 5 has offered a contrasting perspective, suggesting the game is more likely to debut at a conventional price point, aligning with current industry standards.

Speculation regarding a USD 100 price tag for GTA 6 has gained traction amidst discussions about rising game development costs and the sheer scale expected from the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. Some analysts and fans have posited that the enormous investment in development, coupled with the game's anticipated longevity and vast content, could justify a premium price point beyond the current industry standard.

The general shift in AAA game pricing from USD 60 to USD 70 in recent years has also fueled these discussions, leading some to believe a further increase is plausible for a title of GTA 6's magnitude. GTA Online Update: Rockstar Games Will Bring ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ in December; Check Details.

Developer's Insight on Pricing

According to former Rockstar Games developer Darion Lowenstein, who worked on GTA 5, such a significant price hike to USD 100 is unlikely. Lowenstein, who has experience with the studio, suggests that Rockstar Games would likely adhere to the established USD 70 price point for new AAA titles.

His reasoning centers on the potential for market resistance to a USD 100 game, even for a title as highly anticipated as GTA 6. He argues that Rockstar's primary revenue driver extends beyond initial game sales, heavily relying on the long-term engagement and microtransactions within its online component, Grand Theft Auto Online. GTA 6 Release Delayed Again: Rockstar Games Announces New Launch Date of Grand Theft Auto VI; Check Details.

Industry Context and Pricing Trends

The current benchmark for new AAA video game releases on current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) typically stands at USD 70. This represents an increase from the previous generation's USD 60 standard. While development costs have indeed escalated over the past decade, most major publishers have opted for a USD 70 price point rather than a more substantial jump.

Publishers often balance the need to recoup development expenses with the imperative to attract a broad player base. A higher entry price could potentially deter some consumers, impacting overall sales volume and the subsequent revenue generated from in-game purchases and expansions.

Rockstar's Strategy and Revenue Model

Rockstar Games has a well-established history of maximizing the lifespan and revenue of its titles, particularly with Grand Theft Auto V and its highly successful online counterpart. GTA V, initially launched in 2013, has sold over 195 million copies worldwide and continues to generate substantial revenue through Grand Theft Auto Online.

This model suggests that Rockstar may prioritize a more accessible initial price to encourage widespread adoption, knowing that the long-term engagement with GTA Online will provide sustained revenue streams. A lower entry barrier could lead to a larger player base, which in turn fuels the ecosystem of in-game purchases and content updates.

The Road to Launch

As anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build following its official announcement and initial trailer, official details regarding its pricing remain exclusively with Rockstar Games. While speculation will undoubtedly persist, insights from industry veterans like Lowenstein offer a grounded perspective amidst the hype. Gamers worldwide will await an official announcement from Rockstar Games for definitive pricing information closer to the game's anticipated launch in 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indiatimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2025 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).