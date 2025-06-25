Nothing Phone 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphone From Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 will launch in India and globally on July 1, 2025, and may cost between INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. It will feature a Snapdragon processor and a 'Glyph Matrix' back design.

Jun 25, 2025
    Nothing Phone 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphone From Nothing
    Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix (Photo Credits: X/@nothingindia)

    New Delhi, June 25: Nothing Phone 3 will launch globally and in India on July 1, 2025. The Nothing Phone (3) will be the next premium smartphone from the company. Ahead of the launch, Nothing Phone 3 specs have been leaked and surfaced online. However, the company has also shared a few details bout the upcoming smartphone.

    Phone 3 price and other details will be revealed during its launch event. However, early reports suggest that the upcoming premium smartphone could be priced between INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. Nothing Phone (3) will feature a redesigned rear panel by introducing what the company calls a "Glyph Matrix", replacing the older Glyph Interface seen in previous models. Glyph Matrix is said to be a dense cluster of micro-LEDs, which will be positioned at the top-right corner on the rear of the smartphone. Previously, the brand also teased the smartphone as “Designed in London. Made in India." Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Launched With Free Xbox Elite Controller in Collaboration With Microsoft’s Xbox; Check Price and Availability of Limited Edition VR Headset.

    Nothing Phone (3) Specifications and Features (Expected)

    As per reports, the Phone (3) is expected to arrive with AI-powered features like Circle to Search and a Smart Drawer. It may also offer voice transcription, along with support for NFC and eSIM technology. The Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. POCO F7 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest POCO Smartphone Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

    It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and may include up to 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage. As per reports, the device could come with a triple rear camera setup at the rear. The smartphone may come with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the front camera of Nothing Phone 3 is expected to include a 50MP lens.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 08:39 AM IST.

