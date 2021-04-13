Sounds like inception—right, but social media marketing has allowed so many entrepreneurs around the world to come up with groundbreaking ideas which help them build profitable online empires. The age of driving to a brick-and-mortar office to work a desk job and personally be there to manage the business is over. In 2021, people can manage their businesses and communicate with their colleagues remotely from anywhere in the world.

As the founder of Bouc Media, a marketing agency, Christien Bouc works more than 60 hours a week while traveling the world and accelerating his business to new heights. He started his agency by helping local businesses. However, Bouc personally started offering Instagram growth services to clients after growing Instagram theme pages on the side to learn more about the platform. Impressed by the abundance of organic traffic, Bouc went all in on Instagram seeing it as the most important social media platform for businesses in the future. After growing a 1,000,000+ follower network of theme pages and growing his own social following, he built an A-list portfolio of clients who depend on his company and his team’s expertise for all their marketing, social media, and PR needs.

“Bouc Media is and will always be a results-driven marketing firm that builds brands by distributing their stories across major social media accounts, and online publications to help reach the masses and garner a massive social following in the process,” says Bouc. Not long after Christien Bouc started his company Bouc Media, Bouc and his team scaled the agency to the six-figure revenue mark. He did this by leveraging solely social media and word of mouth marketing to grow the agency; more specifically, Bouc is currently the creator of one of the largest Facebook groups in the Instagram marketing space. After seeing the results in his group, other agency owners began asking Bouc how he was able to scale his agency so fast, and what services he could offer to deliver their own clients results.

Shortly after this, Bouc Media transitioned into a completely different clientele than businesses and big influencers. Instead, the agency focuses on developing relationships with other marketing agencies who sell marketing services in the Instagram marketing field. “The vast majority of clients we have now are agencies who resell and white label our services,” says Bouc. “We started as a B2C business, but because of our momentum other agencies reached out to us to resell.” When you do something great, your competition notices. If they can not beat you, they join you. Considered one of the top experts in the space, Bouc and his team are the “go-to” agency to grow an organic, targeted following on Instagram.

Below are the three steps Christien Bouc says he used to hit the six-figure mark in his agency and scale it to multiple six figures a year.

Step # 1

“Surround yourself with like minded people, who know the value of your service(s) and your time. If you do not have these people, then build your own community of them!”

Christien Bouc set off to make a like-minded group of agency owners and influencers seeking help growing their Instagram accounts on Facebook, in addition to creating a marketing niched persona on YouTube and Instagram. Christien put a lot of time and effort into his search engine optimization strategy to naturally build his rank on Facebook, Google, and Youtube to receive organic traffic. This helped Christien catch the eyes of many entrepreneurs who needed these services thus lent Bouc the credibility he needed to build trust since he was able to directly answer questions and provide value to frustrated instagrammers.

Step # 2

“Copy what is working. My entire career I have been looking at what other people do. Never duplicate, but be aware of what the competition is doing, analyze patterns for trends, and figure out how you can do it better”

Bouc and his team researched his niche and saw which content creators were attracting the most traffic. This is called the skyscraper blogging model. It is where you find content on the “roof of the skyscraper” and then try to make your way up to the roof by producing similar content for channels replicating what works. The only difference is that your content will be better than theirs, causing you to replace them on the skyscraper. In other words, you will be defeating your competition by getting ideas from their successful content and then creating a better version of it for your agency. Just remember, it is ok to get “ideas” but do NOT copy them verbatim.

Step # 3

“You want to be the go-to person in your niche and build relationships with other agencies who provide consistent volume. Relationships are everything, and leverage other people to sell great services that may not be your specialty.”

If you’ve gotten this far, you’ve gone through the worst of it. After you’ve successfully created high-quality and on-demand content and value for your niche, the final step is to network with other agencies in your field. Establish connections between your agency’s services and others that specialize in elements of the equation you do not specialize in, or rather trust someone else to fulfill for you. Instead of focusing on content creation, you can be a middleman who others depend on for information and recommendations to sell services you get a cut of...Once your social channels become the go-to place for information as long as your website or social profile displays the services that you provide it is a no-brainer that you will receive lots of business from the free traffic that you are now getting from being highly ranked in search on any platform. This is how Bouc Media began to build momentum, take off, and snowball. Perhaps with these tips, your business can take off the same way too using these steps.