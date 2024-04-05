HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features Know Everything About Latest Laptop From HP

HP has launched its latest gaming laptop, the HP Omen Transcend 14 in India. The HP Omen Transcend 14 is powered by the latest Intel Ultra Core processor. Check for further details here.

Technology Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 03:46 PM IST
HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features Know Everything About Latest Laptop From HP
HP Omen Transcend 14 (Photo Credits: Official Website)

New Delhi, April 5: HP has launched its latest gaming laptop, the HP Omen Transcend 14 in India. The HP Omen Transcend 14 comes with the latest specifications and features to upgrade the user experience for gamers. The HP Omen Transcend 14 features a sleek design and is expected to handle the demands of modern gaming.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, HP has unveiled its latest gaming laptop, the Omen Transcend 14. The Omen Transcend 14 laptop is equipped with local artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with Intel and Nvidia processors. Additionally, it also features integrated AI through Otter.ai, providing users with a comprehensive AI-powered experience. HP Envy x360 14 Laptops With Advanced AI Features Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New HP Models.

The Omen Transcend 14 weighs 1.6 kg and boasts a battery life of up to 11.5 hours. The laptop is equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, two USB-A ports and comes with a Type-C PD 140W adapter. The laptop also offers various connectivity options, which include an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB-C port at the rear. The HP Omen Transcend 14 is priced at Rs 1,74,999 and will be available at HP World Stores and HP Online Stores.

HP Omen Transcend 14 Specifications and Features

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is powered by the lates-hp-5871556.html">

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

