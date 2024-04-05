New Delhi, April 5: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series soon. The upcoming iPhone 16 series will likely include iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Apple iPhone 16 series is attracting attention with some interesting leaks that is expected to have a significant impact in the smartphone category.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series lineup from Apple is rumoured to come with some design changes. Tech enthusiasts might be anticipating what Apple will make changes in the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 is also expected to be one of the most significant releases from the tech giant which might offer innovative features and new designs. Honor X7b 5G With Dimensity 6020 Processor Launched; From Specifications to Features Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Honor.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the Apple iPhone 16 series leak reveals design changes. Despite the lack of specific details, the rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 series will differ from previous models in a way that could arrive with a new design. speculation also continue to circulate about a smartphone series that will likely redefine industry standards and offer Apple users with a refreshing experience.

Apple iPhone 16 Series Specifications and Design (Expected)

As per a report of India Today, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are rumoured to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely feature a 6.9-inch display. Samsung Galaxy M55 and Samsung Galaxy M15 To Launch on April 8 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

As per reports, the design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series might come with a sleek and updated look that will set a new standard for the iPhone lineup. The smartphone is expected to come with an action button. The action button might serve as a tool for iPhone users to execute specific tasks with a single press. This feature is also anticipated to help app developers with a new opportunity to customise their products to get benefits from the capabilities of the action button.

