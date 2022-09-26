Huawei Nova 10 SE has been unveiled in South Africa, along with Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro and Nova Y90. The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the handset. Key features include a 6.67-inch display, a 50MP sensor, 8GB of RAM and more. Huawei Nova 10 Pro Renders Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

Huawei Nova 10 SE sports a 6.67-inch flat OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera.

Huawei Nova 10 SE packs a 4,500mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharging support. Huawei will soon announce the pricing and the sale date of the Nova 10 SE smartphone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).