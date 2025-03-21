Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will be launched in India on March 27, 2025. The upcoming Note 50x 5G+ is expected to offer performance and durability at an affordable price. The smartphone will likely be available in three colours, which may be Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, and Sea Breeze Green. It will come with vegan leather and metallic finish. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor with 90 FPS gaming capabilities. Infinix Note 50x 5G+ price in India is expected to be under INR12,000. The smartphone maker said, "90FPS Gaming Under ₹12,000? Ab possible hai" The Note 50x 5G+will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 45W support. Vivo Y19e Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Launch in India on March 27

90FPS Gaming Under ₹12,000? Ab possible hai! 🤯 Infinix Note 50x 5G+ with World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Processor, is the most powerful smartphone in its segment. Link yahan hai: https://t.co/LzBFMk0kjP#NOTEkaro #Note50x5G pic.twitter.com/RwrKSYKFI4 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)