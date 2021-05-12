Infinix Mobile, the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker officially launched its Infinix Hot 10T smartphone in Kenya. The handset is available for sale in the country via Infinix online store and offline retail stores. The international availability of the phone is yet to be announced by the company. Infinix Hot 10T is priced at KES 15,499 (approximately Rs 10,700) for the 4GB + 64GB model and the 4GB + 128GB variant costs KES 17,499 (approximately Rs 12,000). Infinix Hot 10 Play Smartphone With 6000 mAh Battery & Helio G25 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The handset features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels. Under the hood, the device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Infinix Hot 10T (Photo Credits: Infinix Kenya)

This is why I'm HOT! 👇🏽Get the Hottest gadget in town>> https://t.co/EOli891k7s for only Ksh 17,499 for the 128+4 variant and Ksh 15,499 for the 64+4 variant...#Hottest10 pic.twitter.com/tjEFeU1fAO — InfinixKenya (@InfinixKenya) May 11, 2021

For optics, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP secondary sensor and an AI lens. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Hot 10T (Photo Credits: Infinix Kenya)

The device comes fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The company claims that the phone can deliver over 37 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G LTE.

