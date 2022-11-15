Mumbai, November 15: Amid the ongoing global layoffs by companies like Meta and Twitter, tech giant Infosys is now planning to end work from home (WFH) for its employees. As per reports, the tech company has asked employees to come back to office as it is ending the work from home system. However, the work from office will begin a phased manner, says report.

According to reports, the Bengaluru-based company has planned a three-phased work from office plan in order to ensure smooth transition from work from home to work from office. Reportedly, the decision comes a month after the Indian IT company's CEO Salil Parekh that Infosys will continue with its flexible policy when it comes tp employees working from home. Work From Office Begins? TCS Tracks Attendance, Asks Employees To Show Medical Certificate for Exemption From WFH.

Reports also suggest that that the IT major has informed employees about the three-phase work from office plan via an internal mail. Krishnamurthy Shankar, Executive Vice President and Group Head of HR Development said that the company's new approach will allow employees felicity. He also said that that it is not a "one size-fits-all approach", reports Times of India.

He further said, "It will be exciting to see how our teams will explore their own return to office plans by creatively and pragmatically blending project and business imperatives along with collective working convenience." US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

What Is Infosys’ Three-Phase Work From Office Plan?

As per reports, the work from office plan is divided in a three-phase. In the first phase, employees have to report to office twice a week. In the second phase, employees will be given the freedom to take transfer or relocate to a branch office of their choice. The final phase of the third phase will help the IT major to determine its hybrid-work policy after taking feedback from employees about the first two phases.

In September 2022, TCS asked its employees to mandatorily work from office at least three days, thereby ending work from home. In a statement, TCS had said, "Managers will create a roster, and adhering to the roster is mandatory." Soon after TCS, Wipro also asked its employees to work from the office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).