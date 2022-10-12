Mumbai, October 12: A few days ago, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) issued a statement saying that moonlighting is an "ethical issue" and against its core values. Now the company has once again found itself in news. This time, TCS has asked employees furnish medical certificates in order to receive exemption from 'Work from home' (WFH). The move comes after work from office has begun for the employees of TCS.

According to a report in the Times of India, TCS is referring its employees to doctors in order to validate as they seek exemption on medical grounds to do work from home. In a series of mails, the company has directed the employees to furnish medical records including diagnosis and treatment so that the medical team of the company can certify if WFH can be permitted or not. Moonlighting: TCS Issues Statement, Says 'Moonlighting Against Core Values; No Action Taken Against Any Staff'.

Surprisingly, one of the mail shows the HR team telling the employee that work from home is "not encouraged" while in another mail, the human resource team noted, "Any non-compliance on or after 10 October 2022 will be viewed seriously and administrative measures including placing you on leave may be applied."

The reports further said that some employees were granted work from home option after they were consulted by TCS doctors and medical team. However, the employees were also told that may have to report to office depending on the requirement of the business. Besides, the company has also started tracking employees attendance and those who aren't reporting to work at least thrice a week have been asked to get on the roster.

When asked about the process of employees seeking exemption on medical grounds, a TCS spokesperson told TOI, "We have been encouraging our associates to return to offices for some days in a week. Significant number of our employees are already doing so. We have always placed associate well-being as a paramount factor and have robust processes to support our associates as required." US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

As per reports, one-third of the TCS workforce has started working from office and by December 2022. all employees will be returning to work from office.

