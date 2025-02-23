Rogers Communications, a Canada-based communication company, has reportedly laid off its employees amid increased investment in digital tools and self-serve options. The Rogers layoffs affected mainly chat support workers, which the company described as "a small percentage of workers' from the customer service team, the majority from Ontario. The reports said that it affected an estimated 400 support staff. Despite the layoffs, Rogers Communications noted it would continue to grow and hire more people. TikTok Layoffs: ByteDance-Owned Platform Lays Off Employees as Part of Restructuring Efforts.

Roger Layoffs Affect Around 400 People in Canada

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - 🇨🇦 Rogers allegedly laid off 400 support staff, mostly chat support workers, across multiple provinces. Rogers is investing increasingly in digital tools and self-serve options. While some roles are impacted, they continue to grow and hire for operations… pic.twitter.com/AUsMosCPJ8 — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)