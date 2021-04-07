Bengaluru: Intel on Wednesday launched its new 3rd Gen "Ice Lake" Xeon Scalable processors for data centres around the world including in India. The new processors are optimised to power the industry's broadest range of workloads -- from the cloud to the network to the intelligent edge, Intel said. Leveraging Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, the latest processors deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a five-year-old system, the company said. Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-Series Processors Unveiled: Report.

The processors provide customers with a flexible architecture including built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities, leveraging decades of innovation. New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver a significant performance increase compared with the prior generation, with an average 46 per cent improvement on popular data centre workloads, Intel claimed.

"Intel's new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver flexible architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities that are essential in a world of workload diversification and growing complexity," Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director -- Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel India, said in a statement. "Our robust ecosystem and broad portfolio of purpose-built solutions ensure customers can rapidly deploy Intel-based infrastructure optimised for the most demanding workloads."

"5G workloads will necessitate infrastructures that can seamlessly scale to support responsiveness and diverse performance requirements," Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio, said in a statement. "The growth of data consumption, edge computing and the rapid expansion of cloud-native 5G networks would require the evolution of processors to meet these demands. The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is an important milestone in this evolution journey."

The processors also add new and enhanced platform capabilities including Intel SGX for built-in security, and Intel Crypto Acceleration and Intel DL Boost for Artificial Intelligence (AI) acceleration. In India, early adopters of the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform include CtrlS, ESDS, Pi Datacenters, Reliance Jio and Wipro Limited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).