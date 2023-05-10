New Delhi, May 10: The upcoming iPhone 16 series is thought to be bringing about radical changes in terms of design, features and cameras in the history of iPhones.

Apple is currently busy working on the iPhone 15 series, which is said to come with a range of changes. However, the biggest of these changes are thought to be coming in the form of the next iteration – iPhone 16, especially in the guise of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro or Ultra. Let’s check the details.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro - Expected Design Change

Similar to the iPhone X, which came with major changes and updates in terms of iPhone design and features, the upcoming iPhone 16 is expected to change the way todays iPhones look and feel.

As per latest reports and analysts, the next generation iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models will be switching to a taller aspect ratio, probably 20:9 or 20.5:9. This will result in the diagonals to grow as well, from 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch to 6.2X-inch and 6.8X-inch.

It is also being said that this radical screen ratio and other design changes will come only in the high-end Pro models of the iPhone 16, while the vanilla models will be getting their upgrades gradually over the years.

iPhone 15 Pro Max - Exclusive Periscope Camera

On the other hand, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models that are going to launch later this year, were speculated to launch with periscope cameras, while the analysts say that only the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will be exclusively featuring a periscope lens.

As per the previous reports, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope camera will come with up to 6x zooming capabilities, which is a significant upgrade over the current iPhone 14 Pro Max's 12MP telephoto lens. Now, it remains to be seen how much of these rumours and speculations are true. Till then, we are taking these info with a pinch of salt.

