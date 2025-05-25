Mumbai, May 25: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing's flagship smartphone, will be launched after two years since the launch of Nothing Phone 2. The UK-based smartphone company recently confirmed its launch in July 2025. Nothing has established itself as a rapidly growing smartphone brand in India, and this year, it launched the Nothing Phone 3a series and CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. However, unlike these devices launched in the mid-range segment, Nothing Phone 3 will be a premium segment smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, several leaks have suggested the possible features, specifications and price range of the Nothing Phone 3 smartphone. It will be the most advanced model from Nothing that would likely run on the Snapdragon 8 series chipset, offering powerful performance, AI processing and multitasking. POVA Curve 5G Launch Confirmed on May 29, 2025, Smartphone Design, Colours Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (Hinted)

Nothing CEO Carl Pei already hinted about the Nothing Phone 3 price, which would cost around GBP 800 (around INR 92,000). Since this is the price of its domestic market, the Indian variant is expected to cost less. As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 price in India could range between INR INR 50,000 to INR 70,000 or likely cost more.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) processor. Some reports said that it might go for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor. The maximum RAM and storage expected from the devices are 12GB and 256GB. The smartphone may have a 5,000mAh battery that would likely support 50W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging. iQOO Neo 10 To Launch in India on May 26, 2025 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Nothing's Phone 3 may sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that would support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is expected that Phone 3 may include three 50MP cameras on the rear, including one periscope lens. On the front, the smartphone may have a 32MP camera for taking selfies and video conferencing. Nothing may include the Android 15-based operating system in its new model. The signature Glyph Interface will be placed on the rear with a new design.

