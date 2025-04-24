New Delhi, April 24: Apple is said to be working on its upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September 2025. The series may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The rumoured iPhone Air model will likely take the place of the iPhone Plus variant. The other iPhone models are expected to feature some visual updates and improvements in their hardware.

Apple generally launches its new iPhones during its annual fall event. As per reports, this year, it is anticipated that the iPhone 17 series will likely be announced sometime between September 11 and September 13. Leaks indicate that the upcoming iPhones may feature with improvements in terms of specifications and features. LAVA DAYS Sale Goes Live on Amazon India, Offers Discount on Smartphones for Limited Period; Check Details.

Apple is reportedly planning to return to an aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Additionally, these upcoming models may feature a redesigned horizontal camera bump, replacing the existing square-shaped module.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with Apple’s new A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to come with the A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. Apple introduced its in-house 5G modem with the iPhone 16e. According to reports, the standard and Pro models are expected to continue using Qualcomm modems, but the iPhone 17 Air could feature Apple’s custom modem. All models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series are expected to support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Apple is expected to increase the display size of its upcoming iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 may feature a 6.3-inch screen, which is an upgrade from the 6.1-inch display. Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro may feature 6.3-inch display. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch screen. There are also rumours that for the first time, all iPhone 17 series models may feature ProMotion displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

The iPhone 17 Air is reportedly to be the thinnest iPhone ever created, with thickness of 5.5mm and will likely feature 6.6-inch display. As per reports, the iPhone 17 is expected to come with a 48MP Fusion main camera, and a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, while the iPhone 17 Air may feature a single 48MP rear camera. The Pro models are rumoured to feature triple 48MP lenses. OnePlus 13T Launched in China; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the upcoming iPhone 17 price may start at INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air price could be around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro price in India is likely to be at INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India may be INR 1,64,900.

