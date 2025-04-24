New Delhi, April 24: OnePlus 13T is launched in China, and details about its price, specifications, and features have been announced. The smartphone is designed to be compact and includes a new layout for its camera module. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor and comes with advanced specs. OnePlus 13T launch is also expected soon in India.

The OnePlus 13T comes in three colour options, which include Cloud Ink Black, Powder, and Morning Mist Grey. The device features a sleek and ultra-slim design, measuring 8.15 mm in thickness. The smartphone weighs 185 gm. The OnePlus 13T is equipped with an under-screen fingerprint sensor and also supports facial recognition. The device includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and more. Moto Tag Launched in India, Supports Google Find My Device; Check Price, Features and Other Details.

OnePlus 13T Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13T comes with a flat display with 6.32-inch. It offers a FHD+ display with a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels. The screen supports a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz with a default rate set at 120Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition Mobile Platform processor. The OnePlus 13T features a 50MP wide-angle main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. The telephoto camera supports up to 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. The smartphone comes with a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 13T comes with a 6,260mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging technology. Meta To Launch Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Soon in India, Live Translation Feature Now Rolling Out Broadly and More; Check Details.

OnePlus 13T Price

As per reports, the OnePlus 13T price with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is CNY 3,399 (around INR 39,000). The smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly INR 44,000). The 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,599 (around INR 42,000), and the 16GB + 512GB variant comes at a price of CNY 3,999 (around INR 46,000). The smartphone with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage comes at a price of CNY 4,499 (around INR 52,000).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).