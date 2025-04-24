Lava Mobiles has announced the launch of its LAVA DAYS Sale, offering discounts of up to INR 4,000 on Lava smartphones. The limited-time sale is live now and will run till April 27, and the offer may be applicable for selected Lava smartphones. The LAVA DAYS Sale is exclusively available on Amazon India. Interested customers can visit Amazon India and get the deals on Lava smartphones like Lava Bold 5G, Lava Blaze Duo 5G, Lava Blaze Curve 5G, and more. OnePlus 13T Launched in China; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus.

LAVA DAYS Sale

🔥LAVA DAYS Sale is here 🔥– Get up to ₹4,000* off on Lava smartphones and upgrade to awesomeness. 🎉 📅 Ends 27th April 🛒 Exclusively on @amazonIN Don't miss out – it's now or never! ⌛ *On select models only#SaleAlert #LavaDays #AmazonSpecials #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/hCP90Y7oxJ — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) April 24, 2025

