Apple reportedly began testing the iOS 18.3.2 update for iPhones ahead of its final launch. The latest iOS 18.3.2 update may be released next week and will likely include bug fixes and security vulnerabilities. The upcoming version will be a minor update and will not introduce any new features to the iOS system or Apple Intelligence. Apple has already delayed some key features and will likely include them in the iOS 18.4 update in April 2025.

iOS 18.3.2. Update Likely Coming by Next Week

According to recent reports, Apple is in-house testing the iOS 18.3.2 update for iPhones, and it is expected to be released next week or the next week. This update will be minor, focusing on fixing bugs and addressing security vulnerabilities without introducing new features pic.twitter.com/rdqFlqQEda — Apple Updates (@ApplesUpdate) March 10, 2025

