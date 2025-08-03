Cupertino, August 3: Apple iPhone 17 series launch is just around the corner and ahead of that several details related to the camera of iPhone 18 series have been leaked. iPhone 18 lineup will likely come with the same iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max variant. The models are rumoured to be included in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. According to a report, the Apple devices coming in 2026 may come with a LOFIC camera sensor.

Apple is reportedly designing and testing a LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) camera to include in its upcoming iPhone 18 series smartphones, according to a report by Android Headlines. The report mentioned that using the new technology, the iPhones 18 could take 20 stops of dynamic range, likely offering cinema-quality photos. It mentioned that the LOFIC camera in future iPhones could mark a significant step in mobile photography.

LOFIC Camera Sensor Coming to iPhone 18 Series; Here’s Everything to Know

The report mentioned that the iPhone 18 series models could offer users opportunity to capture photos and videos with a "richness and detail" seen mostly in high-end cinema cameras. Apple could bring the game-changer LOFIC camera senor. The tech giant would not focus on offering more pixels but better results with higher dynamic range leading to cinematic quality.

As per the information available, LOFIC would be a custom-designed CMOS sensor which would allow the Apple's iPhone 18 to effectively manage more light, store and preserve details for the brightest and deepest shadows of the same shot. Unlike the traditional smartphone camera struggling to take photos and video in areas where there is a bright object with dark corners, the upcoming iPhones could easily handle such scenes.

20 Stops of Dynamic Range in iPhone 18 Lineup Through LOFIC Camera Sensor

Apple's LOFIC camera sensor is expected to increase the number of dynamic range stops to enhance the image quality. The report highlighted that the current-gen iPhones supported 12 to 14 stops, and reaching 20 stops would result in rivalling the best professional cinema cameras available today. This year, Apple will launch its iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max , around the second week of September 2025.

