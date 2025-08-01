Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is available on the official website and Flipkart. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price starts at INR 13,999 with launch offers. The device comes with a 6.67-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and runs on Hyper OS 1.0 based on Android 14. It features a 50MP rear camera, a 20MP front camera, an IP64 rating, and dual speakers. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging capability. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Tipped; Check Details of Upcoming Samsung Smartphone.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Sale Starts in India, Available at INR 13,999

Game over for the competition. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G enters the arena with killer specs at a killer price. Sale is now live. Get your Killer Note now at ₹13,999*. pic.twitter.com/eF6XPOHB8G — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 1, 2025

