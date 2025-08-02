New Delhi, August 2: Apple’s next iPhone series is said to launch sometime in early September 2025, and reports pointing toward a major shift in the iPhone 17 series. A new model is reportedly called iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the usual Plus model to offer Apple's slimmest device yet. The series is expected to include four phones this time, all of which are expected to arrive with notable upgrades. iPhone 17 series may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air might be Apple’s slimmest iPhone, which is said to measure around 5.5mm of thickness. Along with the slim build, the entire iPhone 17 lineup is expected to offer better hardware, improved camera features, and faster performance. Although the tech giant has not confirmed anything officially, the iPhone 17 series launch event is said to happen between September 8 and 10. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Advanced ‘Air-Cooling Technology’ Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to bring design and performance upgrades. All models will reportedly run with the iOS 26, which introduces a new Liquid Glass design. Apple may also include a new vapour chamber cooling system to improve thermal performance and a faster MagSafe charging system that could support speeds up to 50W. Apple may also debut a new professional camera app and a physical camera control button located on the top edge of these devices.

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It may be powered by the A18 chip or A19 chip and paired with 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a 6.65-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and always-on display feature. It may include a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera, and will likely be powered by the A19 chip with 8GB RAM.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will likely be equipped with the A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM. Camera upgrades may include three 48MP sensors on both Pro models. iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a 6.9-inch display. Both models are likely to offer 120Hz refresh rates and improved peak brightness. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Tipped; Check Details of Upcoming Samsung Smartphone.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro could arrive with a price near to INR 1,39,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced at around INR 1,64,900. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to be priced at INR 99,900 and the entry-level iPhone 17 is expected to be the most affordable in the series, possibly starting around INR 89,900.

