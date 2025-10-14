Mumbai, October 14: Ahead of the festive season, Apple's iPhone Air is available at discounted rates in India. Apple launched its slimmest Air model in India last month, along with other devices including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, Apple skipped the Plus variant and instead introduced the iPhone Air with the A19 chip. It comes with a single rear camera and a front camera.

The iPhone Air was launched in India with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The launch price was INR 1,19,900 for the entry-level variant, INR 1,39,900 for the 512GB variant, and INR 1,59,900 for the top 1TB variant. The iPhone Air is powered by the A19 Pro processor. It has a 48MP rear camera, 18MP front camera, and a 6.5-inch display with 3,000 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The titanium-framed device features Ceramic Shield 2, a high-density battery, Camera Control, and a customisable Action Button. Lava Shark 2 Launch Soon in India With 50MP AI Triple Camera; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone Air Price, Discount, Offers and Deals on Amazon

The Apple iPhone Air is available on Amazon at INR 1,19,900; however, with bank discounts and offers, the device can be purchased for INR 1,15,900. Amazon offers a discount on HDFC Bank credit cards of up to INR 4,000. The same discount is available to HDFC debit card holders. Prime customers paying via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get up to INR 3,597 off, making the effective price INR 1,16,603. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of an exchange offer on Amazon of up to INR 44,050. ColorOS 16 Global Launch Announced: Android 16-Based Operating System Launching Soon Bringing ‘Smarter’ and ‘Smoother’ Experience.

iPhone Air Price, Discount, Offers and Deals on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the newly launched iPhone Air is available at INR 1,19,900. The platform offers INR 1,000 off on Flipkart UPI transactions, 5% cashback on Flipkart SBI Credit Card and Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to INR 4,000. As a result, the effective price of the smartphone is INR 1,15,900. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of up to INR 48,650 off on exchange.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

