ColorOS 16 launch has been announced by the official company handle on social media during a global event. The date for the ColorOS 16 Global Launch Event has yet to be announced; however, the company hinted that the upcoming Android 16-based operating system will be "smarter" and "smoother," likely indicating AI-powered features and improvements in design and functionality. Recently, the ColorOS 16 beta was rolled out in India ahead of the OnePlus 15 launch for the OPPO Find X8 series. OriginOS 6 To Be Globally Unveiled on October 15, Android 16-Based Operating System To Offer Faster Scrolling, Design Changes; Check Eligible Vivo and iQOO Devices.

ColorOS 16 Launching Soon Globally

