Lava Mobiles shared a new update on its upcoming Shark 2 smartphone. The company said that the Lava Shark 2 will come with a 50MP AI triple camera setup on the rear and shared a photo of the design. Lava has been teasing its new smartphone, likely launching in the budget segment, with a glossy design and triple cameras on the rear similar to the iPhone 16 Pro series. The company has yet to announce the Lava Shark 2 launch date in India. The upcoming phone is confirmed to have a 6.75-inch 120Hz display and is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. ColorOS 16 Global Launch Announced: Android 16-Based Operating System Launching Soon Bringing ‘Smarter’ and ‘Smoother’ Experience.

Lava Shark 2 Smartphone Launching Soon in India

