Mumbai, November 7: The iQOO 12 smartphone series is officially launched in China at 7 PM. The highly-anticipated iQOO 12 series launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a powerful display offering maximum brightness. iQOO launched its new flagship smartphone series on the official Chinese website, showcasing the powerful camera capabilities, gaming and overall performance.

iQOO 12 smartphones, according to the Chinese launch page, come with excellent water resistance, heat dissipation, and many other features that make the smartphone unique. The smartphone is set to arrive in India on December 12, 2023, which is almost a month after. Check out all the features of the newly teased iQOO 12 smartphone ahead of the India launch date. Apple To Launch New iPad Series and List of Other Apple Devices in 2024: Reports.

iQOO 12 Smartphone Specifications:

iQOO 12 smartphone launched in China with a 6.78-inch display with 2K resolution (1400x3200). The display offers 3,000 units of local peak brightness and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The device has three colour options: Track Version, Burning Way, and Legend Edition. The smartphone launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Platform and Self-developed E-Sports Chip Q1. The Chinese variants come with Origin OS 4, Adreno 750 GPU, and other features.

The new iQOO 12 Chinese variant packs a 5,000mAh super-graphite battery with 120W fast-charging support, self-developed frame-sensing technology, all-weather super-sensitive touch screen, 50MP 1/1.3-inch light-tracing primary camera, 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom, 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and approximately 203.7g weight. The new smartphone replaces the iQOO 11 with features like a Full-time Four-Zone Cooling System, the latest imaging system, infrared and NFC. Smartphone Under Rs 50,000 On Diwali 2023: From OnePlus 11R To iQOO 7Neo Pro; Know Specifications and Prices.

iQOO 12 Expected Price in India:

iQOO has launched the new 12 series in three variant options. The entry model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is available at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,721). The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is available at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 49,151), and the top iQOO 12 model offers 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 53,724). The new flagship smartphone series is expected to launch in India with the similar price options.

