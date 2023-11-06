Apple To Launch New iPad Series and List of Other Apple Devices in 2024: Reports

Mumbai, November 6: Apple recently introduced its new 24-inch iMac along with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers with new M3 chips. In September, Apple released its new iPhone 15 series globally. But this year, the company did not introduce its much-awaited iPad lineup. However, according to the recent reports, Apple is working on the new iPad lineup set to be introduced in 2024 with new features and upgrades.

During the recent launch events of Apple Scary Fast and Apple Wonderlust, there were expectations that Apple may introduce new devices, including the iPad series. But according to a Bloomberg report, "Apple could have tried to rush out more new products, but revamped iPads and AirPods aren't yet ready." Next year, we can anticipate new models of the popular iPads with powerful chipsets and features to match the the demanding performance. Infosys Hiring! Indian IT Firm Plans to Hire 500 Employees After Opening Centre in Bulgaria To Expand Operations in Europe

Expectations for New Apple iPad Series To Launch in 2024:

The new Apple iPad series expected to include the the iPad model, iPad mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. According to the mentioned Bloomberg report, Apple needs a new device to restore its revenue growth but Apple said the holiday period would be "similar to the last year", which, according to the report, meant flat revenue or a decline. The other reports said that Apple's revenue may grow 5% in December. 

The new iPad lineup may launch with an 11-inch and 13-inch screens, OLED displays, and an expected M3 Chipsets. As per the latest reports, the iPad Air may be launched with an M2 chip and the iPad mini with an A16 Bionic chip. Following the launch of the iPad series in 2024, Apple is also expected to introduce its AirPods Pro models next year or in 2025. Former Employee of Amazon Loses Rs 1.7 Crore Worth Company Stock After He Refused To Return To Office.

Apple Devices To Launch in 2024:

Apple may launch its most anticipated iPad new models along with most-anticipated iPhone 16 series, and new AirPod Pro. The company may also introduce new Apple Watch. The company is also reportedly developing a new paid health c

Mumbai, November 6: Apple recently introduced its new 24-inch iMac along with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers with new M3 chips. In September, Apple released its new iPhone 15 series globally. But this year, the company did not introduce its much-awaited iPad lineup. However, according to the recent reports, Apple is working on the new iPad lineup set to be introduced in 2024 with new features and upgrades.

During the recent launch events of Apple Scary Fast and Apple Wonderlust, there were expectations that Apple may introduce new devices, including the iPad series. But according to a Bloomberg report, "Apple could have tried to rush out more new products, but revamped iPads and AirPods aren't yet ready." Next year, we can anticipate new models of the popular iPads with powerful chipsets and features to match the the demanding performance. Infosys Hiring! Indian IT Firm Plans to Hire 500 Employees After Opening Centre in Bulgaria To Expand Operations in Europe

Expectations for New Apple iPad Series To Launch in 2024:

The new Apple iPad series expected to include the the iPad model, iPad mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. According to the mentioned Bloomberg report, Apple needs a new device to restore its revenue growth but Apple said the holiday period would be "similar to the last year", which, according to the report, meant flat revenue or a decline. The other reports said that Apple's revenue may grow 5% in December. 

The new iPad lineup may launch with an 11-inch and 13-inch screens, OLED displays, and an expected M3 Chipsets. As per the latest reports, the iPad Air may be launched with an M2 chip and the iPad mini with an A16 Bionic chip. Following the launch of the iPad series in 2024, Apple is also expected to introduce its AirPods Pro models next year or in 2025. Former Employee of Amazon Loses Rs 1.7 Crore Worth Company Stock After He Refused To Return To Office.

Apple Devices To Launch in 2024:

Apple may launch its most anticipated iPad new models along with most-anticipated iPhone 16 series, and new AirPod Pro. The company may also introduce new Apple Watch. The company is also reportedly developing a new paid health coach feature for its iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple is also expected to launch Mac mini with M3, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, and Apple Vision Pro early in 2024 and iPad Air, AirPods Max, and 3rd-gen AirPods Pro, among other devices later in 2024.

