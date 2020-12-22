The Chinese phone maker iQOO officially teased its next flagship device - iQOO 7 by revealing the rear design of the flagship phone. The phone maker showcased a special BMW edition of the device bearing a unique design in the white leather rear with blue, black and red strips on the right side. The teaser image also revealed the camera module positioning as the sensor are placed in a triangular pattern, housed in a rectangular module. As per the latest reports, the smartphone is likely to be launched in the home market by mid of January. iQOO 5 & iQOO 5 Pro Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched.

iQOO 7 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

According to a tipster, at least four smartphones powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC will be launched in China before the Spring festival, which is scheduled to happen on February 12, 2021. Assuming that, we can speculate that these flagship phones will be Vivo X50 Pro+, Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21 series. And, the fourth phone to get SD888 could be the new iQOO 7.

Also, an iQOO phone with model number - V2049A was reportedly approved by the 3C authority of China, which could be the soon-to-be-launched iQOO 7 phone. Additionally, the listing suggested that it will come with a 120W fast charger out-of-box. If the reports are to be believed, the phone is tipped to get a flat display with a slightly bigger battery than the iQOO 5 Pro.

As of now, there are no concrete specifications and details about the handset. Expect more details coming out on the web regarding the new iQOO 7 as the launch date approaches.

