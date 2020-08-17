BBK Group-owned iQOO officially launched iQOO 5 series in the domestic market. The newly launched iQOO 5 series comprises of the iQOO 5 & the iQOO 5 Pro flagship smartphones. Both handsets are available for pre-orders in China and they will be made available for sale on August 24, 2020. The iQOO 5 series will be offered with high refresh rate & top-notch cameras. The iQOO 5 Pro variant comes with 120W fast charging support. iQOO has also partnered with BMW M Motorsport. iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition Teased With Triple Rear Cameras, to Be Launched on August 17.

iQOO 5 Smartphone (Photo Credits: iQOO)

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 5 series sports a 6.56-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 5 smartphone comes with a flat display whereas the Pro model features a curved screen. For optics, iQOO 5 series flaunts a triple rear camera module featuring a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 13MP camera with 5x optical periscope zoom. The Pro variant comes with OIS & 8K video recording feature.

iQOO 5 Smartphone (Photo Credits: iQOO)

Both models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. The iQOO 5 handset is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support whereas the Pro variant packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging facility.

iQOO 5 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: iQOO)

In partnership with BMW, the company has launched iQOO 5 Pro in special shades. The track version comes in a carbon textured rear matt glass along with blue accents at edges. The legendary edition colour variant will be offered with pure leather. iQOO 5 series runs on Android 10 based iQOO UI 5.o operating system.

iQOO 5 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: iQOO)

Coming to the pricing, the new 8GB RAM + 256GB variant of the iQOO 5 is priced at CNY 3,998 (approximately Rs 43,110) whereas the 12GB RAM + 128GB & 12GB RAM + 256GB models cost CNY 4,298 (approximately Rs 46,340) & CNY 4,598 (approximately Rs 49,576) respectively. The iQOO 5 Pro 8GB & 256GB gets a price tag of CNY 4,998 (approximately Rs 53,890) whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant will be offered at CNY 5,498 (approximately Rs 59,280).

