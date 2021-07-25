iQoo recently launched a Monster Orange colour variant of the iQoo 7 phone in the country, priced at Rs 31,999. The handset comes in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is slated to go on sale at midnight during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Apart from the new colour, other specifications and features of the phone remain unchanged. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Go on Sale at Midnight; Prices, Offers & Other Details.

The phone was previously available in two shades - Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colours. Interested buyers can avail of exciting offers during the prime day sale. Customers will get Rs 2,000 off with an Amazon coupon and discount via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

iQoo 7 Monster Orange Colour Variant Online Sale at midnight (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 7 Monster Orange boasts a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11.1 on the top.

The LIT monster is here! iQOO 7 comes supercharged with a new look. The iQOO 7 Monster Orange starts at Rs 29,990* only at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Grab yours now! Sale starts on 26.07.2021 Know More - https://t.co/hQRszb2PXe#iQOO7MonsterOrange #iQOO7 pic.twitter.com/oMSOMedFv1 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 23, 2021

Coming to the camera department, the iQoo 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup. It comprises a 48MP primary sensor camera accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide sensor that doubles up as a macro lens. The third camera is a 2MP mono lens. The front camera is a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 4400mAh battery with a 66W fast charging.

