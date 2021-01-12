Vivo's sub-brand iQOO officially launched the iQOO 7 smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset will go on sale in the country from January 15, 2021. The smartphone comes in three different finishes including the one designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Key specifications of the device are Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery & more. iQOO 7 Flagship Smartphone Likely To Get Snapdragon 888 SoC; Launch Around The Corner.

iQOO 7 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

iQOO 7 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for clicking selfies and attending video calls.

iQOO 7 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

The smartphone comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 120W super-fast flash charging support. iQOO 7 comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The device will be offered in three shades - Blackland, Latent Blue and Legendary Edition. Coming to the pricing, iQOO 7 is priced at CNY 3,798 (approximately Rs 43,100) for 8GB & 128GB whereas the 12GB & 256GB model costs CNY 4,198 (approximately Rs 47,600).

