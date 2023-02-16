New Delhi, February 16 : The iQOO Neo 7 smartphone has finally launched in India after a lot of teasers. The Neo 7 is essentially the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE, that launched in China in December last year.

The new iQOO Neo 7 comes with good specs and features and is priced competitively in the mid-range smartphone market. Read on to check out all the important details of this new device.

iQOO Neo 7 - Specs & Features :

The iQOO Neo 7 flaunts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with sleek bezels, HDR10+ certification and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

In device features a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary lens teamed with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth snappers. A 16MP front-facing camera handles the selfie and video chat duties.

The primary USP of the iQOO Neo 7 is that it is the first smartphone that gets powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor 4nm process. The chipset is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage. The device runs on Android 13 OS topped with Origin OS 3.0.

iQOO Neo 7 smartphone packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port. The handset also gets a heat dissipation system, an X-Axis linear motor, and 3D stereo speaker among other features.

iQOO Neo 7 - Pricing & Availability :

The iQOO Neo 7 has launched in India with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant, while the the 12GB + 256GB variant is tagged at Rs 33,999, and there’s an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on both the variants for the HDFC, ICICI, and SBI credit and debit card holders. The new iQOO Neo 7 will gone on sale at 1 PM, February 16, and is available on Amazon.in and iQOO India website.

