New Delhi, June 9: The iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s India launch date has been finally announced by the company after weeks of speculations and teasers. iQOO India’s CEO Nipun Marya took to his social media handle to reveal the Neo 7 Pro’s India launch date, which is July 4.

More teasers from iQOO are expected soon to reveal more details about the Neo 7 Pro. However, it has been speculated that the device is going to be a rebadged version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, that is already selling in China, which is not confirmed. The phone is confirmed to come in a bright orange colour, while one or two more colour options are expected. OnePlus Fold Expected To Launch Globally in August 2023; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro To Launch In India On July 4:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Expected Specifications

The new upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with slim bezels and a punch-hole design. It is said to be packing in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with Adreno 730 GPU and backed by up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run Android 13 OS topped with Funtouch OS 13 skin in India. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

The iQOO Neo 7 is likely to flaunt a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera teamed with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro snapper, while the front facing selfie camera would be a 16MP unit. The phone would probably pack in a 5,000mAh battery with a massive 120W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2023 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).