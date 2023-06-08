New Delhi, June 8 : OnePlus is expected to introduce its first-ever foldable phone later this year in order to jump onto the coveted foldable smartphone bandwagon. As per the reports, the Chinese tech company has confirmed that its foldable smartphone will be unveiled in the second half of 2023.

As per the latest reports, the OnePlus Fold will be launched next month (August) in New York, post which, it will be arriving in other global markets. Let’s take a look at the details. WhatsApp Channels: Meta-Owned App Introduces New Communication Feature, Know Everything About It.

OnePlus Fold – Expected Launch Timeline

The highly speculated OnePlus Fold will be competing in the growing foldable smartphone market against the likes of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the recently launched Motorola Razr 40 Ultra among others. Although the name of the phone is not yet confirmed by the company, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had announced that the company’s foldable phone will be revealed in 2023.

As per the leaked reports, the speculated OnePlus Fold will be launched in August in the global markets including India. Google Assistant Software Application Gets 2 New Voices Named Lime and Indigo.

OnePlus Fold - Expected Specifications & Features

Details are really scarce about the OnePlus’ upcoming foldable phone at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed or divulged by the company about the device. However, as per the leaked and speculated reports, the first ever foldable smartphone from the house of OnePlus will be coming with an 8-inch foldable QHD+ OLED inner display and a 6.5-inch cover OLED FHD+ display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The handset is said to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will run on the Android 13 OS topped by the OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin. The phone is speculated to get a 50PM rear camera with OIS teamed with a 48MP ultra-wide and 32MP periscope snappers along with a front facing 32MP selfie shooter. It would pack in a 4,800mAh battery with 80W charging support.

