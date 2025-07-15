New Delhi, July 15: iQOO Z10R will soon launch in India. While the brand has officially announced the launch date, early teasers and benchmark results hint that this could be the company’s next mid-range smartphone launch. The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a design with upgraded specifications and features.

The iQOO Z10R is said to come with a quad-curved display. It reportedly may come with slim bezels and a centre-positioned punch-hole display for front camera. The smartphone seems to include a dual-camera setup that resembles the Vivo V50 series, along with a dedicated Aura light to enhance portrait photography. The rear panel is allegedly made of plastic with curves. As per multiple reports, the iQOO Z10R price in India might come in between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 To Launch With Improved Battery Capacity Around September 2025; Check Expected Prices, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10R Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iQOO Z10R is expected to be a mid-range smartphone. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and the smartphone may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device may come with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ OLED display. It will likely offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z10R is anticipated to include a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor. OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 Details Leaked, Likely To Share Some Common Specifications; Know What To Expect.

The front camera of the smartphone will come with a 32MP lens. Both front and rear cameras are expected to support 4K video recording. The Z10R may come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is said to support 90W fast charging. The smartphone may run on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

