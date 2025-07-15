Cupertino, July 15: Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series globally around September 2025. The launch of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will take place between September 11-13, said reports. This year, Apple will finally change the long-running design of Pro lineup. The rumoured hint is that Apple will bring a major rear design change for its new models. The triangle camera setup would remain, but the models may have a squircle camera bump on the rear.

Apple's iPhone 17 series may launch with a similar camera bump design to the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Still, instead of being elongated, it would cover all the cameras and the back design. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch as a new member alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Check out all the rumoured specifications, features and prices of the upcoming Apple smartphones.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The design of the iPhone 17 Pro models is expected to come with major design changes. The iPhone 17 Pro Max variant, likely having an 8.275 mm thickness, would come with a 5,000mAh equivalent battery. The smartphone may feature a 6.9-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely include 48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto rear cameras, along with a 24MP selfie camera. Apple’s A19 Pro chipset may power the device. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could start at INR 1,64,990.

iPhone 17 Air Price Details, Specifications and Features

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 Air this year with a slim 5.5 mm design, making it the company's thinnest model ever. It would likely feature a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. The device is expected to come with a 6.7-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may include a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera, similar to the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17 Air may be priced at INR 99,990.

iPhone 17 Pro Details, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro smartphone will have a rectangular bump around the edge, giving a different look similar to the Pro Max variant. It will come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The Pro model will feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a triple camera setup on the rear, including 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto cameras. On the front, it may include a 24MP selfie shooter. The iPhone 17 Pro will have the same A19 chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro price is expected to start at INR 1,39,990.

iPhone 17 Price Details, Specifications and Features

The standard iPhone 17 model will reportedly retain the same design as last year’s iPhone 16. It is expected to come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The display may be upgraded to a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion screen, larger than the previous 6.1-inch display. It would likely include a 48MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12MP selfie camera, though some reports suggest it could feature a 24MP front-facing camera. Apple’s A19 chipset may power both smartphones. The iPhone 17 price may be around INR 89,990.

