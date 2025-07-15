OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 specifications have leaked, which is shared by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter). As per reports, the OnePlus 15 is said to be the successor to the OnePlus 13. The iQOO 15 is also expected to make its debut later this year. Though official confirmations are still pending, early details have started to surface online for both upcoming flagship models. The two smartphones are expected to share some key specifications. OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 will likely feature 6.8-inch flat OLED displays. Both smartphones are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite 2 chipset and may include a 3x telephoto lens for improved zoom photography. The tipster also hinted that these devices may come with an over 6,000mAh battery. Vivo X200 FE Specifications, Features and Price; Know Everything About New Compact Vivo Smartphone Ahead of Its Sale on July 23, 2025.

OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

iQOO 15 & OnePlus 15 common spec rundown - 6.8" Flat OLED panels - 3x Telephoto - 6,000mAh+ batteries - Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Back to back launch in late Q4 - early Q1 26 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)