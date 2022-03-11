BBK Group-owned iQOO will officially launch the Z6 smartphone in India soon. The company has teased the device on the India website but it does not reveal the launch date of the phone. The device is said to be introduced as the successor to the iQOO Z5, which was launched last year. Ahead of its launch, pricing and specifications of iQOO Z6 5G have been leaked online by tipster Mukul Sharma.

According to Sharma, iQOO Z6 5G will be priced at around Rs 15,000. The company might give some cashback and other discounts as a part of an introductory offer. iQOO Z6 5G is likely to sport a 6.58-inch AMOLED display. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The iQOO Z6 5G reveals a triple rear camera setup with an iQOO branding at the bottom. It is said to come with a 120Hz FHD+ display. Apart from this, nothing more is known. iQOO India will soon release a few more teasers, revealing its specifications and launch date.

