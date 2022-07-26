Itel A23S is now official in India. It will soon be available online and in retail stores. The smartphone supports English and 14 additional Indian languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese and more. It will be offered in ocean blue, sky cyan and sky black shades. Itel A49 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 6,499.

Itel A23S (Photo Credits: Itel)

Itel A23S sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 480x854 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a single 2MP rear camera with LED flash and a VGA front-facing sensor.

Gearing up to chase your dreams? We've got the perfect companion that will prove to be your #TarakkiKaSaathi in this journey! The itel A23S is finally here to make sure nothing comes between you and your success. Know More: https://t.co/xDdyxc6jBC#itelHaiLifeSahiHai pic.twitter.com/7Sefr4hUM7 — itel India (@itel_india) July 25, 2022

The handset comes packed with a 3,020mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of 4G talk-time. The device comes with features like smart face unlock, WhatsApp call recording, multi-language support and more. Coming to the pricing, Itel A23S is priced at Rs 5,299 for the 2GB + 32GB variant.

