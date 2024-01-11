New Delhi, January 11: Softbank-backed mobile advertising giant InMobi is planning to lay off 125 employees from its global workforce of 2,500 in its second round of job cuts. According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the move will impact roughly 5 per cent of the total headcount.

"As artificial intelligence (AI) has been sweeping the world, the market needs and the expectations that our customers -- brands, agencies and developers -- have of us, are changing rapidly. The products for addressing the market needs and customer expectations, the skill sets for delivering those products and the go-to-market strategies are going to be significantly different from those of the past decade," an InMobi spokesperson said in a statement.

“The changes that we are bringing in at the organisation level are a proactive step for us to address the above needs, stay competitive and win globally in this decade and beyond."

In January last year, the company laid off about 50 to 70 employees. Meanwhile, fintech leader Paytm has laid off several hundred employees from its operations, sales and engineering team, according to reports.

A company spokesperson did not divulge the number of people affected, but said the company is "transforming our operations with AI-powered automation to drive efficiency, eliminating repetitive tasks and roles to drive efficiency across growth and costs, resulting in a slight reduction in our workforce in operations and marketing".

“We will be able to save 10-15 per cent in employee costs as AI has delivered more than we expected it to. Additionally, we constantly evaluate cases of non-performance throughout the year," a Paytm spokesperson informed.