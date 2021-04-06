Lenovo, the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch its next-generation Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone on April 8, 2021. The company has been teasing the device on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo' which reveals its launch date and key specifications. The smartphone will be introduced as the successor to the Legion Pro device. New Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone To Arrive This Year.

As per the Weibo post, the company revealed that the upcoming gaming phone will feature a 44MP side pop-up selfie camera with an OmniVision OV64A sensor. Legion 2 Pro phone will flaunt a 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with a dual-turbo cooling system which will help the device to cool down during heavy gaming session.

The Weibo post also reveals that the handset will be fuelled by a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM. Now a new report has claimed that the device will be offered in three variants - 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. As of now, nothing much is known about the upcoming gaming phone. The company will reveal the pricing and other details of Lenovo Legion 2 Pro during its launch event.

